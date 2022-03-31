Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker, Direct Link

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will declare the matric or class 10 board exams results today, March 31 at 3 pm in a press conference. Once released, it will be available at the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. More than 16 lakh students had appeared in the matric exam.

Apart from the official portals, there are other alternative ways to check the results including via SMS and DigiLocker. Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall to clear the exam. Toppers of BSEB class 10 will get up to cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a Kindle. The results can also be checked directly through News18.com.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the class 10 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in all the required information such as examination roll number, and password. Submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save for further use

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Type “BIHAR10” and your BSEB registration number/roll number on a message box

Step 2: Send the message to 56263

Step 3: Once announced, the Bihar matric result 2022 will be sent to your mobile phone

Step 4: Check and save a copy of the result for further use

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open DigiLocker app in your mobile phone

Step 2: Select the option Bihar board and then select class 10 result

Step3: Fill in the required information and proceed.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: What to check

After receiving the Bihar board matric result, students must cross-check all the details on the marksheet including their scores, name, parents name, subject name, application number, and other details. In case of any discrepancy, students must report to the authorities immediately.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Math Question Paper Leaked

The board had to cancel the class 10 math exam 2022 which was scheduled to be held on the very first day — February 17 due to the question paper being leaked. It was later conducted on March 24 in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Due to this, there has been a major delay in the declaration of BSEB matric results 2022. A large section of students of BSEB had alleged that the math question paper was circulated on social medial platforms across 25 exam centres before it even started. For the rescheduled date, students were allowed to use the admit cards issued to them previously.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Fast Evaluation & Marksheets

Bihar Board matric results are being announced in a record time this year. The exams were held from February 17 to 24. The evaluation process started from the very next day. It was held from February 25 to March 17. The results is being announced in 34 days. This is the fastest result as compared to other state boards. Bihar Board has been declaring results in April for the past five years. In 2021, it said that 1.01 crore copies of answer booklets and 1.01 OMR sheets were evaluated within 25 days. Usually, the board announces results by June.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Pass Percentage Likely Over 81%

The Bihar Board class 10 pass percentage is likely to be over 81 per cent this year. Not only was half of the exam held in MCQ-based OMR sheets, the board also offered 100 per cent choice or alternative for every question asked as relaxation to students due to the pandemic. BSEB will also offer grace marks up to 8 per cent to a student if they fail to obtain minimum passing marks. Such factors can pick the pass percentage up. It is expected that the topper will be from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya which usually has a lot of toppers in their name.

The board conducted the class 10 exam from February 17 to February 24. After the mathematics paper got leaked at Motihari, BSEB conducted a re-exam for the 25 centres of the district on March 24. Last year, as many as 78.71 per cent of students had cleared the class 10 Bihar board exams. However, this was a dip from 80.73 per cent in 2019 and 80.29 per cent in 2020.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Compartment Exam

After the result is out for the Bihar Board class 10 exam students who are not satisfied with their result or have failed the exam can take compartment exams. The BSEB will likely open the 10th compartmental examination applications in the last week Of may 2022. Dates can be later checked on the official website of the bihar board. The compartmental exam can be for at least two subjects in bihar board 10th annual exam 2022.

