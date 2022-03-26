Bihar Board Class 10 Results Likely by March 31; See When, Where, How to Check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the matric board by March 31. However, no official announcement has been made by the board yet. To check their results, students can visit the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. After the declaration of the results, BSEB will publish the list of toppers on their site.

The board examination for Class 10 was conducted from February 17 to February 24. More than 16 lakh students appeared in the matric examination. After the mathematics paper got leaked at Motihari, BSEB conducted a re-exam for the 25 centres of the district on March 24. The board is now all set to compile the marks and announce the final results to the students. BSEB earlier declared the Class 12 results on March 17. More than two lakh students were unable to clear the inter examination.

When and where result will be announced?

If reports are to be believed, the matric result can be out anytime soon most likely before or on March 31. While there is no official confirmation but of reports are to be believed then the result is expected to be released in the afternoon on the speculated date. Students can check their results at the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

How to check the result?

Step 1. Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link, ‘BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2022’.

Step 3. Now, enter the required credentials such as examination roll number.

Step 4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5. Your result will get displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Take a printout or save a soft copy of the result for future reference.

Students must keep their admit cards handy to enter the roll number.

Due to heavy traffic, the site might crash on the day of the result. Therefore, students must try opening the site after some time.

Keep a regular check on the official website for regular updates as the result can be announced anytime.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. However, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase in comparison to just 44.66 per cent in 2016.

