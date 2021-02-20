Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science Exam Cancelled Due To Paper Leak, Re-Exam On March 8

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the Class 10 Social Science exam held on Friday, February 19, due to a paper leak before the commencement of the examination. The authorities have announced to reconduct the examination on March 8 for the students who appeared in the first shift.

The matter of Bihar Board paper leak saw the light of day when the board was informed about a photo of the social science question paper of the first shift being circulated on WhatsApp. A total of 8,46,504 students had appeared for the examination held in the first shift.

The Bihar School Examination Board issued a statement in this regard on Friday evening and said, “In a preliminary investigation, it has been found that the question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by a contractual staff of the Jhajha branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) named Vikas Kumar. The police have arrested a contractual employee named Vikas Kumar who allegedly opened the reserved question paper and sent its photo on WhatsApp. The photo of a question paper was sent by Vikas Kumar via WhatsApp to one of his relatives appearing in Class 10 board exam.”

“An FIR has been lodged. The police have arrested Vikas Kumar who allegedly opened the reserved question papers along with two other employees of the SBI Bank - Shashikant Chaudhary and Ajit Kumar who were found involved in this incident,” it added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday raised this issue in the assembly said the Class 10 exam paper of the Bihar School Examination Board was leaked. "It is simply unimaginable that the Social Sciences question paper of Class 10 leaked at several places," Mr Yadav said.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations began on February 17 at various examination centres across the state. As per the data shared by BSEB, a total of 1.68 million students have registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 board exam.