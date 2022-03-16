Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker, Direct Link

Bihar Board Class 12 Result: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the inter or class 12 board exams result today, March 16. Once released, it will be available at the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. More than 13.46 lakh students across all streams arts, commerce, and science, can check their results using their roll number and password.

Bihar board has been the fastest to release the class 12 exam results for four years in a row. Last year, it had declared results on March 26. To clear the Bihar Board Class 12 exam, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks, in aggregate and each subject. For subjects that have practical aspects like for science stream students, candidates have to pass in theory and practical papers separately.

The State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary along with Bihar Board chief Anand Kishore will announce the result at 3 pm from BSEB’s Patna-based headquarters. The result will be announced at a media briefing first. Once announced to the media, the link will be activated for students to access.

Students must note that the number of students getting first division has risen in the past year. In 2021, more than 4.13 lakh students got the first division or 60+ marks which was a rise of more than 10,000 students from 2020 when a total of 4.03 lakh students had got first division. Besides, commerce stream students had the highest pass percentage last year.

Bihar Board will release the results today by calculating marks out of 500 and not 600. Usually, the board marks students out of 600. This is because, BSEB has decided to considered the sixth subject as optional meaning, if a student fails to pass in any one subject, that subject will be considered as optional and marks obtained in result of the subjects will be considered and total score will be released. Meanwhile, the board exam results gotten better with each passing year.

Bihar board 12th result check 2022: How to check result at News18.com

Students must keep their admit card ready before checking the results. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available at DigiLocker. Besides, students can check their results directly with News18.com by filling in the box given below. They will get alerted once the Bihar board inter results are announced.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the class 12 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in all the required information such as examination roll number, and password. Submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save for further use.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Type “BIHAR12" and your BSEB registration number/roll number on a message box

Step 2: Send the message to 56263

Step 3: Once announced, the Bihar Inter result 2022 will be sent to your mobile phone

Step 4: Check and save a copy of the result for further use

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open DigiLocker app in your mobile phone

Step 2: Select the option Bihar board and then select class 12 result 2022

Step3: Fill in the required information and proceed.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: What to check

After receiving the Bihar board class 12 result, students must cross-check all the details on the marksheet. This includes not just their scores but also their name, parents name, subject name, application number, and other details. In case of any discrepancy, students must report to the authorities immediately.

Every year, before releasing the results, BSEB holds a verification process for toppers. This was introduced when an inter topper — Rubi Rai – who secured the top rank buy was not able to answer the simplest questions asked to her by media including the names of the subjects she had appeared for. Later the board conducted an investigation which revealed that she cheated in the exams. Since then, the Bihar board held verification of the toppers before releasing the results.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: What Happened Last Year

The BSEB inter results have been getting with each passing year. In 2019, the pass percentage was 79.16 per cent while in 2020, it was 80.44 per cent. But last year it saw a slight drip with 78.04 per cent students clearing the exams. BSEB, however, later extended relaxation in marks, and all the students were promoted.

Last year, girls outdid boys. The topper list of all three fields was dominated by girls. Sonali Kumari emerged as the science topper with a percentage of 94.2 per cent, Sunanda Kumari received 94.2 per cent to lead the list in the commerce field. In Arts, the first position was tied between Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar Jamui with both of them securing 92.6 per cent.

