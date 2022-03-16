Bihar Board Class 12 Result Today: Passing Marks, Past Year Toppers & Their Scores

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 will be released today, March 16 on the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Class 12 result date and time have been confirmed by the Board through a tweet via their official social media account. As per the information provided, the result will be rolled out today, March 16 at 3:00 PM.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE updates

Toppers across all the three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce are awarded cash prizes soon after the results are declared. As per the rules, students who come first will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. The second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000. Besides, the top three rank holders will receive laptops and kindle e-readers from the state government.

BSEB holds a verification process for toppers before announcing the final results every year. This was introduced after an infamous incident of Rubi Rai – a topper in class 12 board exams who was not able to answer the simplest questions asked to her by media. She was even unable to tell the names of her subject. Later investigation by the board revealed that she cheated in the exams. Since then, the Bihar board held verification of the toppers before releasing the results.

Bihar board has been the fastest to release the class 12 exam results for four years in a row, now. Last year, it had declared class 12 board exams results on March 26 and this time the board is announcing results today, March 16, breaking all records. In 2020 and 2019 too, the board released the results very early unlike other state and central boards.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Direct Link to Check

The results will be available at the official website, however, due to over 13.46 lakh students checking results, it is likely that there can be a delay. To avoid this students can also check their results direct at News18.com by filling in the box given below. As and when the result will be declared, students will get alerted. Students can also fill box after result declaration to check score

The Class 12 exams for science, commerce, and arts streams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022, while the practical exams for Class 12 were held from January 10 to January 20, 2022. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates were registered for the BSEB class 12 exams, this year.

INTERMEDIATE ANNUAL EXAM, 2022 : Result to be announced on 16.03.2022.#BSEB#Inter_Result_2022 pic.twitter.com/m5io1BDVb3— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 15, 2022

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Passing Marks

To clear the Bihar Board Class 12 examination, students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks, in every subject. For subjects that have practical aspects, the candidates have to pass in theory and practical papers separately.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: Toppers Marks

Last year, the topper list of all three fields was dominated by girls. Sonali Kumari had emerged as a Science topper with a percentage of 94.2%, while Sunanda Kumari also secured the same percentage, 94.2% to lead the list in the Commerce field. In Arts, the first position was tied between Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar Jamui, as both of them secured 92.6%.

In 2020, Sakshy Kumari topped in Arts, as she secured 94.80% while in Commerce, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped the board with 476 marks, which is 95.2%. In Science, it was Neha Kumari who secured 476 marks out of 500 which is 95.2%.

