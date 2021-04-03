​Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny Process Begins, Here's How to apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration procedure for the scrutiny of class 12 results from Thursday, April 1. Students who have appeared for the examination and are not satisfied with their results can apply for BSEB Inter Result 2021 scrutiny of answer sheets at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The application window will remain open till April 7.

Students applying for the BSEB Class 12 Result 2021 scrutiny will have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject along with the application form. The answer sheets will be re-evaluated and the final result will be announced. In case of any change in the marks, the changes will be indicated in the marksheet.

The Bihar Board intermediate exams were conducted from February 1to February 13, while the results were released on March 26. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the Bihar Board class 12 exams this year, out of which 13,40,267 students sat for the exams and 10,45,950 students have passed. The overall pass percentage is noted at 78.04 percent.

Out of the students who have cleared the examination, 3,61,597 students secured the first division, while 5,42,993 students stood second and 1,41,352 students got the third division.

Step 1: Login to the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage of the official website, click on the ‘Scrutiny Registration’ link

Step 3: Students will then have to enter the required details and fill in the scrutiny registration form

Step 4: After filling the form, click on the submit button

Step 5: Next, make the online payment

Students will also have an option to appear for a compartmental exam. Applications for the compartment exams will be available from April 5 to April 10, 2021. The exams will be conducted from April 29 to May 10.

Sonali Kumari topped in the science stream, while Sunanda Kumari secured the top spot in the commerce stream. Toppers of the arts stream included Kailash Kumar and Madhu Bharti.

Meanwhile, Bihar Board is all set to declare the class 10 results now. The BSEB matric results are expected to be released around April 6. Students who wish to get updates regarding their results in their email and SMS inbox can fill the form above.