Bihar Board Exam 2021: Class 12 Exams Begin Today; Check Dress Code, Guidelines Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the conduct of Class 12 board exams from today. The intermediate exams for Science, Commerce and Arts students will be held from February 1 to 13. BSEB has released exam-day instructions and COVID-19 guidelines for candidates who are appearing in the Class 12 board exams 2021. Students can download the admit card for board exams 2021 from the official website –seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The Class 12 hall ticket was released on January 16 and Class 10 board exams admit card was released on January 11.

The admit card has also listed out exam-day and COVID-19 guidelines. Here are the rules that students appearing in the board exams need to follow:

1. Carry your admit card to the exam centre as entry will not be provided without the hall ticket.

2. Wearing closed shoes or socks during the Bihar board exams is prohibited. Students can wear slippers and open sandals inside the exam centre.

3. All students will have to compulsorily wear masks throughout the exam process and will be allowed to carry personal hand sanitizers.

4. Students or any other individual will not be allowed to carry mobiles inside the board examination centres. Only center superintendents and mobile app operators will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the exam centers.

5. Section 144 imposed at exam centres which prohibits the entry of unauthorized personnel inside the venue.

Around 13.50 lakh students are set to appear for the Class 12 Bihar board exams 2021. Of these, 6,46,540 candidates are females and 7,03,693 are males. To implement social distancing measures, the Board has increased the number of exam centers to 1,473 and the examinations will be conducted in two shifts - 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

This year, BSEB has also decided to implement a new marking scheme for the class 12 board examinations. Under the new scheme, if a student fails to get the minimum qualifying marks in compulsory subjects, the marks of additional subjects will be adjusted.