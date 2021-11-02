Bihar Board Exams 2022 10th, 12th Application Forms Deadline Extended till November 3

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for students to apply for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. Students can now register to appear for Bihar Board exams 2022 till November 3 but with a late fee. To apply, candidates will have to fill details at secondary.biharboardonline.com or inter22.biharboardonline.com.

Further, candidates who applied earlier and wants to make correction can edit their name, age, photo, date of birth, category, language, religion, parents’ name, or any other details during this period. In case of any issue regarding filling up of the online application and payment of fees, candidates can call on any of the helpline numbers provided by the Bihar board — 0612-2230039, 2235161, 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.

BSEB will first conduct the sent-up exams or pre-board exams for board exam students. Only those who clear the sent-up exams will be eligible to appear for the main annual board exams 2022. The sent-up exams for class 12 will be conducted between October 19 and November 7. The exams have been made compulsory this year.

The Bihar board, in an official notice, said that students who fail to appear in the sent up exam will be marked as fail and debarred from sitting in the annual board exams will be held next year. Only those candidates who pass the sent-up exams will be issued online admit cards for the board exams, it notified.

Meanwhile, BSEB has already released the dummy admit cards for class 10 board exams 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com. More than 16.5 lakh students had registered for the matric exam last year. This year too a similar number of students are likely to take the matric board exam. Bihar board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent this year and half of the exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

