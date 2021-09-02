Bihar Board Extends Application Date for Class 10 Exams Till September 12

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to fill in the online application for Bihar Board class 10, matric exam 2023, till September 12. Earlier the last date for registration was August 31.

According to officials of the BSEB, the registration for the class 10 examination is to be completed by the principals of the secondary school. School principals have to complete the registration for the students of class 9, who will be appearing for the class 10 board examinations in 2023, by logging into the official website of the BSEB, — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

According to BSEB officials, the registration process is mandatory and only students, whose age is more than 13 years and currently studying in class 9, are eligible for the BSEB matric registration.

“BSEB has uploaded the details of the registration on its website. The schools have to download the forms, which is to be filled by students. The students, after filling the form, have to submit it to the school. Principal and other school staff have to match the details and upload it at the given website,” said a BSEB official.

The BSEB official further said that if students find any mistakes in the form, they have to take a printout of the form and rectify it. “Self-attested copy of the rectified form has to be submitted with the principal. The school authorities, based on the rectified form, will make further changes in the online form,” added the BSEB official.

The official added that if students find any difficulty in filling the form or submitting the examination fee, they can call the Bihar Board helpline numbers - 0612-2232074 and 2232257.

Earlier, the BSEB extended the registration for class 12 and 10th board examination dates for students appearing in 2022 till September 3. Earlier the last date to fill the application was August 27.

