Bihar Board Inter Compartment, Special Exams Result Declared

Bihar Board has declared the results for compartmental and special exams on May 25. BSEB was the first board to have announced board exam results and at a time when many boards are still conducting their final exams, BSEB has declared the results for compartmental as well as special exams. These exams were held for students who could not pas exams in the first go. In Bihar Board inter compartment exams, the overall pass percentage is 62.53 per cent and for special exams it is 67.52 per cent.

The Bihar Board class 12 compartment, special exam results are available online at results.biharboardonline.com. In the final results, overall pass percentage is at 80.15 per cent. In the arts stream, 79.53 per cent of students have passed. In commerce, 90.38 per cent of students who appeared for the exam, passed it. In science, the pass percentage is at 83.7 per cent.

Now, in compartment cum special exams, in science stream a total of 24,767 students took the exam of which 14,086 have cleared the exam with pass percentage of 56.87 per cent. In arts stream as many as 18,596 students took exam of which 12,951 students cleared exam with 69.64 per cent cleared. In commerce and vocational courses the pass percentage were recorded at 73.16 per cent and 92.31 per cent, respectively.

In Bihar Board inter special exam, the pass percentage for science students is 63.87 per cent, 69.42 per cent for arts, and 75 per cent for commerce stream. In vocational courses, only three students took special exams and all of them have been declared pass.

In Bihar Board 12th results this year, 4,52,171 students have secured marks in the first division or 60+ marks. Most of the students have scored marks in the second division with as many as 5,10,831 students. In the third division, as many as 99,550 students passed. The highest marks are obtained by Sangam Raj with 482 marks or 96.40% marks followed by Ankit Kumar Gupta who stood first in commerce with 473 (94.60%). He was closely followed by science topper Saurav Kumar who got 472 marks or 94.40%.

