Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Minimum Mark Needed to Pass BSEB 12th, Know Past Pass Percentage

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has completed the evaluation process of class 12 or intermediate answer scripts and results could be announced very soon. The evaluation began on February 26 and continued till March 8 at various checking centres marked by the Bihar board.

Earlier, the board had also published a provisional answer key for the objective question asked in the class 12 examination. Using the answer key, candidates could assess their performance and predict marks in the objective section. BSEB had also given a window to raise objections/concerns to any of the questions in case, they suspected discrepancy. The Bihar board had divided the current academic year into two equal parts with each covering 50 percent of the syllabus.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Passing Marks

Advertisement

To be declared passed in the Bihar Board class 12 examination, the candidates need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject. Additionally, they also have to pass in theory and practical papers separately in subjects that have practical aspects.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Past Year Results

The success rate of Bihar Board class 12 board exams has been showing positive signs for the past few years. Starting from a passing percentage of 79.16 in 2019, the Bihar board results moved to 80.44 in the following year, 2020.

BSEB was among the very few school education boards that were able to conduct the board examination offline before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March of 2020. Many boards canceled the examination due to the lockdowns and candidates were promoted based on an internal assessment or past year performance.

After delivering an 80 percent success rate in 2020, the Bihar Board passing percentage dropped down marginally to 78.04 percent in 2021. However, BSEB later extended relaxation in marks, and all the students were later promoted.

In 2022, the Bihar board exams were conducted offline between February 1 and 14 at various centers in the state

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.