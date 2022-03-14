Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Toppers Verification Begins, BSEB 12th Results Likely Before Holi

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna has started the verification process for the class 12 results. The verification process was introduced after an infamous incident of Rubi Rai - a topper in class 12 board exams who was not able to answer the simplest questions by media. She was even unable to tell the names of her subject. Later investigation revealed that she had cheated in exams. Ever since, Bihar Board holds verification of the top-scoring candidates before declaring the results.

For students of the current batch this means that the result has been prepared, topper list has been prepared and soon after verification, Bihar Board can announce the intermediate exam results. As reported by News18.com earlier, BSEB had completed the evaluation process of over 29 lakh candidates last month. Board has also released answer key - or correct answers as per the board for the MCQ part of the exam.

It is likely that Bihar Board would declare the result for the class 12 board exam by March 17. Over 13.46 lakh students had participated in Bihar Board inter exams which were held from February 1 to 14. These students are anticipating results. Bihar Board has been announcing results ahead of time for the past four years. Bihar Board has maintained the fastest result record by declaring results within one month of completing exams. This is expected to continue this year as well.

To be declared passed in the Bihar Board class 12 examination, the candidates need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject. Additionally, they also have to pass in theory and practical papers separately in subjects that have practical aspects.

Last year, Bihar Board had announced that 78.04 per cent of students cleared inter exam, however, later, it had promoted all students because of Covid-19. In 2020, over 80 per cent of students passed the BSEB 12th exams. In 2019, as many as 79.16 per cent of students who took Bihar Board exams, passed it.

