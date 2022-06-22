Bihar Board Intermediate Admissions Starts Today at ofssbihar.in, How to Apply for BSEB 11th, 12th

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) begins the admission process for class 11 or intermediate class for the academic year 2022-24 today, June 22. The BSEB is facilitating the online admissions for class 11 through its Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). Students can apply online through the official website — ofssbihar.in. The application window will close on June 30.

Students will have to fill an online common application form (CAF) to apply for the Bihar board intermediate admissions. It is advised that before filling up the application from, one must go through the common admission prospectus available on the official website of the board. “BSEB OFSS Admission in Class 11: Apply Online from 22.06.2022 to 30.06.2022,” Bihar board tweeted.

Bihar Board Intermediate Admission: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to take admission in BSEB class 11, students must have passed class 10. Students who have cleared matriculation or equivalent from Bihar board, Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other national or state boards can apply. The BSEB matric results were declared on March 31.

Bihar Board Intermediate Admission: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS)

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Colleges & Schools’.

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details and upload required document to complete the application form.

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee. The application fee is Rs 350 and must be paid through online mode.

Step 5: Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.

Once the application window is closed, the BSEB will release the first selection list, containing the stream-wise cutoff percentage marks for the admission. Eligible students will be able to apply for admission into intermediate courses of arts, science, commerce, and agriculture. Through the online admission process, students can get enrolled in different school affiliated and recognized with the BSEB in all the 38 districts in Bihar, however, minority and residential institutions are not included in it.

