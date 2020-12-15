Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2021 Revised Schedule Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Details

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the revised schedule for the intermediate board examination 2020 on its official website Bihar School Examination Board. The BSEB Intermediate Exam 2021 is now scheduled to be conducted from February 1, 2021, onwards and will be concluded on February 13, 2021. Earlier, the BSEB Class 12 exam 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from February 2 to 13, 2021.

The Bihar board will conduct the Bihar Intermediate board exam 2020 in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 pm to 5 pm. According to the revised exam schedule for BSEB senior secondary board exam 2021, the practical examination for all the BSEB intermediate exam 2021 registered students will be held from January 9 to 18, 2021. Candidates who have successfully submitted the Bihar intermediate board examinations 2021 registration form within the stipulated date and time, only they will be able to take the exam.

The BSEB senior secondary board exam 2021 will start with Physics paper for the students of science stream in the first shift and Political Science paper for the students of Arts stream and Hindi paper for vocational students in the second shift. Candidates can check the revised schedule for BSEB senior secondary board exam 2021 on its official website.

As per the official notification regarding the revised schedule of BSEB intermediate exam, the timing for NRB, MB Alt. English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili papers are 9:30 am to 11:45 am only. These papers will be of one hour and 30 minutes, however, candidates will be given a cool-off time of 15 minutes to read and analyse the question paper. They will not be allowed to write any of the answers during the cool-off time.

At present, there are 6252 schools and 3172 colleges affiliated with BSEB and more than 26,00,000 students are enrolled with the state boards.