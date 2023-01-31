The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) inter or class 12 exams will be conducted between February 1 and February 11. This exam will be conducted in two shifts, in which the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and the second shift will be held from 1.45 pm to 5.00 pm. In the Purnia district of the state, the number of inter-exam students is 13,207 and the number of girl students is 11,388.

The district administration has made preparations for the intermediate examination. Several instructions have been given to all the students so that the examination can be conducted smoothly, without any malpractices. The exam will be held here amidst tight security arrangements. The district magistrate Suharsh Bhagat also gave instructions to the concerned officials.

A total of 39 examination centers have been set up in Purnia district for the inter examination. As many as 26 examination centres have been set up under Sadar subdivision, four under Banmankhi subdivision, five under Dhamdaha subdivision, and four under Baisi subdivision. Four model examination centers have also been set up, which includes +2 Government Girls University Purnia, Higher Secondary School Baisi, GLM College Banmankhi, and Middle School Dhamdaha (Scheduled Caste).

Mumukshu Kumar Chowdhary, Additional Collector Public Grievance cum District Public Grievance Redressal Officer, Purnia has been authorized as in-charge of District Control Room. He said that for the successful conduct of the examination, it is very important to edit the work according to the instructions given and to comply with the time.

He said that the candidates coming late will be barred from entering. Instructions have been given to do frisking of the candidates entering the examination center properly. Apart from this, video recording of the premises in front and behind the examination hall will also be done. He made it clear that electronic equipment, including mobile phones, are completely banned and if found with anyone will be considered malpractice.

Further, to prevent any last-minute confusion, students are required to bring a printout of their admit cards along with government issued id proofs to the exam centres. They are advised to reach the exam 30 minutes before the test begins. The exam will begin with Mathematics and Hindi paper tomorrow. Students are instructed to collect their admit cards from their respective institutions in order to be allowed to enter the exam hall. The school principals are required to sign and stamp the admit cards before distributing them to the students.

