Bihar Board Matric Exams: 100 Students Expelled on Day 1

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric or class 10 board exams have started on Thursday, February 17. The first exam was for Mathematics, which was conducted all across the state. As per the information provided by the board, of the total 16,48,894 candidates who appeared for the exam, 100 candidates were expelled for practicing malpractices during the exam.

Of the total expelled students, the maximum number of students were expelled in Saran, which is 28, followed by 15 students that were expelled in Vaishali. As many as 20 students were expelled as they were trying to appear for the exam by giving the wrong identity.

According to the official notification, a total of 16,48,894 students are appearing for the BSEB matric exams this year. Out of the total, 8,06,705 are female and 8,42,189 are male candidates. The examination will be conducted at a total of 1,525 examination centres.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric or class 10 board exams started on February 17 and will continue till February 24. It will be held in two shifts. The timing for the first shift is 9:30 am to 12:45 am whereas, the second shift will begin at 1:45 pm and end at 5 pm.

The BSEB has designated 74 examination centres in Patna where 70,995 candidates will be appearing for the exam. A total of 36,295 candidates will give the examination in the first shift in Patna whereas the second shift will have 34,700 examinees.

As per the exam guidelines released by the board earlier, all students appaering for the BSEB matric exams must carry their admit cards to the exam hall. They will also have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly and wear face masks and carry hand sanitisers to the exam hall. No electronic items such as mobile phones, headphones, or other devices will be allowed inside the examination hall.

