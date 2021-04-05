Bihar Board Matric Result 2021: When and Where to Check BSEB 10th Marks?

Over 17 lakh students who had applied to appear for the Bihar Board class 10 exams will be able to check their BSEB matric results today. The Bihar Board is becoming the first board to have not only conducted but also announced the results for both class 10 and class 12 board eams while the rest of the boards have delayed their exams due to the pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BSEB is not holding a press conference this year. The result will be released at the official websites. However, the state education minister, BSEB chief among others have gone live and announced the result which is accessible through several platforms including YouTube channel of Bihar Board. After the announcement students can check the result at websites.

Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE updates

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results at 3:30 pm on official websites – onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, and news18.com. Students cut the line of the crowd and check their results at news18.com by registering in the form below, at the time of the result students can fill in their details and check result or register before the declaration to get alerted via email and SMS as soon as the result is out

Due to the pandemic, there will be no physical conference, students will not be able to go to their schools or gather around and check results physically. They will only have the option to check it online. Thus, a slight delay can be expected in loading the website. As per the official release time, the Bihar Board result will be available at 3:30 pm today.

Those who obtain 33 per cent marks in the Bihar Board exams will be considered to pass and will be promoted to the next class. Since 2017, BSEB has also introduced a grace marks policy under which if a student fails to pass a paper by about eight per cent marks or fails to pass two papers with about 4 per cent marks each, they will be given the required marks as ‘grace marks’ and promoted.

The Bihar Board 10th pass percentage has gone up from 47.15 per cent in 2016 to 80.73 per cent in 2019. There was a slight dip in 2020 when about 80.59 per cent of students who appeared for the Bihar Board matric exams passed it. This year, the BSEB inter pass percentage has also gone down. The matric pass percentage might be affected by the COVID-led school shutdown too.