Bihar Board Matric Result: When to Expect BSEB 10th Board Results

After declaring the class 12 board exam results, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is all set to announce its class 10 results. The Bihar Board class 10 evaluation process is almost complete. The board was all set to announce its results by March-end, however, now it could be April by the time results are out because Bihar Board is conducting its class 10 mathematics exam again.

The exam has been canceled after allegations of question paper leak. A large section of students alleged that the exam question paper was circulated on social medial platforms ahead of the board exam. In light of the accusations, BSEB has decided to cancel the exam held in the first shift of February 17 across 25 exam centres. A re-exam will be held for these students on March 24 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

As per the earlier schedule, the Bihar Board class 10 evaluation process began on March 5 and was to conclude on March 15. More than 200 evaluation centres were set up for checking.

Now, the result will only be available after the exam is held again and checking for the same is conducted. Since Bihar Board is evaluating exams by using new technology which increases the speed by over 16 times, claims the board. The entire process might take just a week or so.

Once the result is ready, the board will also conduct verification of toppers. Toppers will be called to the board office where they will have to answer questions verbally and in writing. The practice to verify the authenticity of the top-scoring students began after the infamous incident of Ruby Rai - who topped the Bihar Board exams but could not even tell her subjects, nor basic questions. It was later revealed that she had cheated in the exam.

A total of 16,48,894 students had registered to appear for Bihar Board class 10 exams which began on February 17 and concluded on February 24. The exams were held across 1525 exam centers.

From a pass percentage of a mere 44.56 per cent in 2016, the BSEB class 10 results have showcased drastic improvement to show a success rate of 78.71 per cent last year in 2021. Prior to this, the BSEB class 10 result recorded a success rate of 80.73 per cent and 80.59 per cent in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

