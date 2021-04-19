Bihar Board Postpones Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams, DElEd

Bihar Board has postponed compartment exams for classes 10, 12 as well as DElEd special exams due to rising cases of COVID-19. The DElEd exam was to be held from April 26 to 30 while intermediate compartment exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 10. The class 10 compartment exams were to be conducted on May 5 to 8, as per the schedule released earlier.

Out of the total 16.5 lakh candidates who appeared for Bihar Board class 10 exams as many as 3,60,936 candidates could not clear the exam in the first attempt and were eligible for compartment papers. A total of 2,94,317 students have been could not crack the BSEB intermediate exams 2021 and are eligible to appear for Intermediate special or compartment exams.

The new exam dates are yet to be announced. According to the official statement by the Board, the revised exam dates will be announced taking the COVID-19 situation into consideration.

BSEB is the only educational Board to have conducted it board exams and have announced the result for both classes 10 and 12. Most of the education boards have deferred their board exam schedule. For CBSE there will not be any class 10 exams and revised dates for class 12 boards will be announced after considering the COVID-19 situation in June. A similar pattern has been followed by most of the state boards as well.

The Board claims to have evaluated 1.01 crore copies of answer booklets and 1.01 OMR sheets within 25 days for class 10 or matric. Board has used tech intervention such as a data unit, using a computer, and uploading marks at the evaluation centre among others. For intermediate results too, the board has checked over 71.59 lakh answer booklets and OMR sheets within 41 days. The board conducts half of the exams in OMR sheets as 50 per cent of questions asked in the exams had gone MCQ-based from last year.

