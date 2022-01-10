Bihar Board Practical Exams Begin Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

The Bihar board on Monday started practical examinations for students of class 12 across the state. The practical exams will continue until January 20, 2022. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has asked the officials and school authorities to ensure adherence to Covid guidelines during the examination. The board has made it mandatory for students and school authorities to follow Covid norms during the examination conducted at students’ home centres.

The board practical exams are being conducted at a time when the state is reporting a surge in fresh Covid cases, including the Omicron variant. Bihar recorded 27 cases of Omicron variant in the last 24 hours. Now, there are 16,897 active cases in the state, with 5,022 fresh infections detected on Sunday.

Around 5.57 lakh students of science, 3 lakhs of arts, and 50,000 of commerce stream are sitting for Bihar Board Exam 2022. Keeping in mind the challenge posed by the Covid-19 Bihar, the examination is being conducted in different shifts. The schools have been asked by the board to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

The BSEB has also set up a control room to assist the students and authorities in the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the examination. The board has issued helpline numbers - 0612-2232227 and 2230051. Students can call on these numbers from 9 am to 6 pm.

Covid-19 Guidelines issued by BSEB for students and school authorities

1- Not more than 10 students will be allowed to go to the lab at a time.

2- Everyone must wear a mask.

3- The lab will be sanitised before the practical exam.

4- All the instruments kept in the lab will be cleaned at a regular interval

5- As soon as a student finishes using the instrument, it will be sanitised before being offered to someone else.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.