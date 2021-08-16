Bihar Board Registration Deadline Extended for Class 10 Admissions

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again extended the matric exam 2022 registration deadline for class 9 students till August 31. The board has announced the same on its official website and its Twitter handle. The Bihar board matric registration form is available on the state board’s official website.

Earlier, the BSEB class 10 exam 2022 registration was supposed to close on August 15, however, it has been extended further. The principal or headmaster of the respective schools can download the registration form and provide it to the students studying in Class 9.

The students will be required to fill in all the information that matches the school records and submit it to the heads or principals of their schools. Once the registration form will be received from students, principals or headmasters can submit the details to complete the BSEB registration.

After the BSEB registration is completed, students can download the dummy registration form and check if the details are mentioned correctly or not. In case of any discrepancies found in their details, students can then download and take a print of the registration forms and make the necessary changes. Once done, they will be required to submit a self-attested copy of the same to the principal of their schools. If a student faces any inconveniences while filling up the online form, they can contact the board officials on the provided helpline numbers - 0-0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.

The BSEB class 10 exam 2022 registration deadline has been extended twice. Earlier, it was supposed to conclude by July 31 but was extended till August 15.

This year, Bihar was the first state to conduct Class 10 (matric) and Class 12 (intermediate) amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bihar Board matric result 2021 was declared on April 5 in which 78.17 per cent of students had passed the exam.

