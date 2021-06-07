Bihar Board Releases Simultala Vidyalaya Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Simultala Vidyalaya result that was held on January 30. The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAU) is a central government-funded school, which one needs to clear entrance exam for enrollment in Class 6.

Anand Kishor, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee has informed that the result of the examination will be available on the official website of the committee from June 8.

A total of 12,959 candidates had applied to appear in the preliminary examination for enrollment in class 6 of Simultala Residential School, Simultala, Jamui. Out of these, 600 boys and 600 girls were successful in the preliminary examination. Out of these, a total of 1,179 students appeared in the main entrance examination.

The main entrance test consisted of two papers and each paper was of 150 marks. In Paper I or Mathematics comprised of 100 marks subjective and 50 marks objective questions while Paper II consisted of only objective type questions carrying a total of 150 marks. There was no negative marking in this exam.

The BSEB had earlier declared the results for class 12 board exams. Over 13.5 lakh students appeared for the exams. Students who failed in one subject and passed in rest were given marks for their sixth subject, also known as elective. There was also a grace marks policy. If a student failed in two subjects by eight per cent, not more than a gap of four marks in each subject, those students were given grace marks to pass.

