Bihar Board Result 2022: Son of Vegetable Seller Tops in Commerce Exams With 94.6% Marks, to Get Rs 1 Lakh Cash Prize

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 12th result 2022 and a son of a vegetable seller, Ankit Gupta has topped the commerce stream. The topper who dreams to crack civil service exam one day has scored 94.6 per cent marks in his board exams.

Coming from a humble background, Ankit has proved that limited recourses can not stop anyone from achieving your dreams. On Wednesday, when the results came out and Ankit was told that he has topped his board exams, Ankit was first in disbelief. Speaking to News18, Ankit said that he had worked really hard for his exams, but the news of topping the boards came as a surprise to him.

Ankit’s father, who goes around in different lanes of Patna city to sell vegetables every morning says that Ankit, while preparing for his exams, also took responsibility to take care of their family. While preparing for his boards, Ankit use to also impart tuitions to children to financially help his family. Speaking to News18, the father says, “Today is a very special day for me, my son has made me really proud. The whole neighborhood is coming to congratulate him. This is sheer moment of joy."

Ankit’s younger brother, who is now studying in class 6 says that he is inspired by his elder brother, and one day he will also top his boards, like his elder brother.

While Ankit Kumar scored 94.6 percent, topping the Commerce stream in class 12th examination, Sangam Raj from Arts and Saurabh Kumar from Science also became the toppers with 96.4 per cent and 94.4 per cent marks respectively. A total of 80.15 per cent of students have passed the Bihar Board’s inter examination.

The BSEB has once become the first board to announce the 12th final results, for the fourth time in a row. Not just the fastest 2021 Bihar Board Inter results are also one of the best as the performance of students has improved across streams. Out of the total of 13,55,749 students who appeared for the Bihar Board Inter exams, as many as 10,62,557 students have passed the Bihar Board 12th exams. The overall pass percentage is at 80.15 per cent. A rise from last year when 78.04 per cent of students cracked the exam, however, later due to Covid-19 the board decided to give grace marks and promoted all students.

Toppers in all the three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce – will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. The second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000. The top three rank holders will also receive laptops and a kindle e-readers.

