Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB Chief Gets 'Outstanding Educational Leader' Award

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday awarded Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairperson Anand Kishore with ‘Outstanding Educational Leader Award’ in a virtual ceremony in New Delhi. Kishore was awarded for his leadership and his attempt at continuing education during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

The virtual event also saw the participation of Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. Anand Kumar and the Union Education Minister congratulated all the awardees and said that education “can change the coming tomorrow for everyone".

Last year BSEB had become the first board among both state and central boards to declare the results of 10th and 12th board exams. It is set to declare the results ahead of every board this year too. The Bihar Board class 12 results are to be out today and students awaiting the results can fill the form below to get the results sent to them directly

The state also conducted an online examination for 1.78 lakh students in the middle school in September last year. Bihar also gave admission to record 12.65 lakh students through virtual mode in the 11th standard amid pandemic, according to BSEB.

The state has also enabled the facility for online registration for the 10th board exams to be conducted next year. Bihar has also made this facility available for students giving their 12th board exams next year. The last date of online registration for the 10th and 12th board exams for 2022 was November 5, 2020.

BSEB also said that around 30,000 students Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) gave their first-year examination, while another 23,000 gave their second-year examination.

The state education board said that in spite of all the challenges, the education board facilitated the smooth running of the education and examination process in the virtual mode to avoid any delay.

