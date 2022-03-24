Bihar Board Starts Scrutiny Process for BSEB 12th Results, How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for the scrutiny of its class 12 or inter results 2022 from Wednesday, March 23. Students who are unsatisfied with their BSEB inter results 2022 can apply for the scrutiny of their answer sheets online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject along with the application form.

On the request of the students for scrutiny of answer sheets, the board will be re-evaluating the answer scripts for errors in the marking. In case of discrepancy, the errors will be corrected and indicated in the student’s mark sheet.

The BSEB class 12 board results were announced today on March 16 for more than 13.46 lakh students who had appeared in science, commerce and humanities stream exams. The overall pass percentage this time is 80.15 per cent. Out of the total 13,55,749 candidates who took the exam, 10,62,557 have cleared it.

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2022 Scrutiny Process: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to Bihar Board’s official portal

Step 2: Click on the ‘Scrutiny Registration’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill up the scrutiny registration form with the required details

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ to initiate the request

Step 5: Pay the application fee online of Rs 70 per subject

Step 6: Save a copy of the acknowledgment for future use or reference.

The Bihar board examinations for class 12 were held offline between February 1 and 14 across various centres in the state. Following this, the board had also released a provisional answer key for the objective question asked in the exam. Using the answer key, students could assess their performance in the MCQ section and predict the possible scores.

Candidates who scored a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject have been declared passed in BSEB class 12 board exams. For subjects with practical aspects, students needed to pass the theory and practical papers separately. In theory papers, a minimum of 33 per cent marks is needed to pass.

As many as 79.53 per cent of students cleared the exam in the arts stream. In commerce, the pass percentage is the highest at 90.38 per cent and in science, it is 83.7 per cent. The results were released online by Bihar’s Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and BSEB chairman Anand Kishore at a press conference.

