Bihar Board Students Forced to Take Inter Exam in Cars' Headlights

More than 400 students appearing for the intermediate (class 12) exam were left in a lurch as they were forced to write their exam in darkness. In lack of a source of light at the examination center, students were made to sit outside the schools and then write their exam with the help of lights emitting from the headlights of cars that were parked inside the exam centre.

The exam that was supposed to start at 1.45 pm started only at 4.30 pm due to what one official described as mismanagement at the local level, as per the media reports. The video of the bizarre incident, showing students giving their exams in darkness has been making rounds on several social media platforms, highlighting the lackadaisical accroach of the management.

#WATCH | Students took their Class 12 exam in the light of car headlights at an exam centre in Motihari, Bihar on Tuesday evening pic.twitter.com/67hiEHD2Tx— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Exams under car headlights pic.twitter.com/aBW2YelzD9— Vijay Swaroop (@swaroop_vijay) February 2, 2022

“We are looking into the matter, how and under what circumstances the examination started late at the said centre,” said Sanjay Kumar, the East Champaran district education officer, as per Hindustan Times.

Following the incident, several parents of the students and student associations held a protest outside the examination center. Speaking to the media, an applicant claimed that it was very difficult for them to give the examination.

Students also complained about the improper seat arrangement at the center.

The Bihar intermediate annual examination 2022 had started on February 1 for 3,45,939 students. The incident happened on February 2 during the English exam, that was going to be conducted in the second shift from 1: 45 to 5 pm.

Show cause notice issued

After the incident, a show-cause notice has been issued against the examination centre superintendent Naveen Kumar Jha. Meanwhile, East Champaran district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok said he has sought a report and action will be taken against all those responsible for the mismanagement at the examination centre. Additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said he will seek details from the district authorities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.