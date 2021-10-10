Bihar Board to Hold BSEB 12th Sent-up Exam 2021 Between October 19 and November 7

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) sent-up or pre-board examinations 2021 for class 12 will be conducted between October 19 and November 7. The board has already directed its affiliated schools in their regard. Official notice regarding the Class 12 sent-up exams was issued on BSEB’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The sent-up examination, which is conducted to gauge the candidates’ preparedness for the board exams, has been made compulsory this year. In its notice, BSEB has emphasized that students failing to appear in the examination will be marked failed and debarred from sitting in the board tests slated to take place next year. The board also added that only the candidates who pass the sent-up exams will be issued online admit cards for the board examinations. Candidates who fail the exams may not be allowed to sit in the final exam.

While usually BSEB Class 12 sent-up examinations are conducted in November, this year, exams will be conducted over a longer time period extending over 25 days because of the ongoing panchayat election in Bihar. Panchayat elections in Bihar are slated to be conducted in an 11-phase manner between September 24 and December 12. The elections were earlier scheduled to take place in June this year but had to be delayed because of the surge in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, the board has directed the schools to schedule exams according to the election schedule so that no delay or hindrance is caused in it. The schools have also been asked to wind up the examination process of BSEB 12 sent up examination and submit the results at the district collector’s office by November 11 and 13.

Meanwhile, BSEB released the third merit list for admissions into class 11 (intermediate) in various junior colleges on September 27 at the official website, ofsbihar.in. Admissions were held between September 27 and October 1. Through the merit list, students are admitted to arts, science, commerce, and agriculture streams in various junior colleges in all 38 districts of the state.

