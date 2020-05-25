Bihar Board to Release BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 on May 26, Check Updates at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to declare the BSEB Matric Result 2020 on May 26. The confirmation came from BSEB chairman Anand Kishor who announced on Monday that the Bihar Board will announce the Class 10 Results 2020 on Tuesday at 12:30 pm.

The result will be declared on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also check their results on the this website.

According to the BSEB chairman, more than 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam this year. This included 7,46,359 male and 7,83,034 female students. The BSEB Class 10 Examinations were held between February 17 and 24 in 1, 368 centres across the state.

While it was expected that the BSEB will announce the Class 10th Exam Results 2020 by the end of March, the announcement was delayed further due to the coronavirus lockdown.

BSEB chairman Kishor also confirmed that the result will be announced by Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, Minister of Education in the state.

BSEB Class 10 Results 2020: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Enter roll code, roll number and the correct captcha

Step 3: Submit the credentials

Step 4: Your Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

To check the BSEB Matric Result 2020 through SMS, candidates can type BSEB Roll Number and send it to 56263. The BSEB Class 10 would be sent on the mobile once it is announced.

The BSEB announced Class 12 board results in March this year, before the announcement of the lockdown.

