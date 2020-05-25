Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Bihar Board to Release BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 on May 26, Check Updates at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

According to the BSEB chairman, more than 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bihar Board to Release BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 on May 26, Check Updates at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to declare the BSEB Matric Result 2020 on May 26. The confirmation came from BSEB chairman Anand Kishor who announced on Monday that the Bihar Board will announce the Class 10 Results 2020 on Tuesday at 12:30 pm.

The result will be declared on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also check their results on the this website.

According to the BSEB chairman, more than 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam this year. This included 7,46,359 male and 7,83,034 female students. The BSEB Class 10 Examinations were held between February 17 and 24 in 1, 368 centres across the state.

While it was expected that the BSEB will announce the Class 10th Exam Results 2020 by the end of March, the announcement was delayed further due to the coronavirus lockdown.

BSEB chairman Kishor also confirmed that the result will be announced by Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, Minister of Education in the state.

BSEB Class 10 Results 2020: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Enter roll code, roll number and the correct captcha

Step 3: Submit the credentials

Step 4: Your Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

To check the BSEB Matric Result 2020 through SMS, candidates can type BSEB Roll Number and send it to 56263. The BSEB Class 10 would be sent on the mobile once it is announced.

The BSEB announced Class 12 board results in March this year, before the announcement of the lockdown.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading