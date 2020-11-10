Bihar BOSE Class 10, 12 Results Declared at bbose.org; How to Check

BBOSE 10th results 2020 have been declared by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination. Apart from this, BBOSE 12th results 2020 have also been released. Those who appeared for BBOSE Class 10 and BBOSE Class 12 exams 2020 can check their results at bbose.org.

BBOSE Class 10 and BBOSE Class 12 exams 2020 were conducted from October 3 to October 22. The BBOSE Class10, 12 exams are usually held in June, but this year, they got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BBOSE Class 10 and BBOSE Class 12 exams 20202 were held adhering to COVID-19 -related guidelines. Students were required to wear face masks and follow social distancing at exam centres.

How to check BBOSE Class 10, 12 results online

Step 1: Google Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination or enter the url, bbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Result of Secondary and Sr. Secondary First Examination June 2020

Step 3: Select the exam for which you appeared

Step 4: Enter roll number, date of birth, accreditation code and examination centre code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Result will display on screen

Step 7: Take printout for future reference

BBOSE Class 10 and BBOSE Class 12 Results 2020 will carry details like roll number and name of the student and marks scored in each subject. Students are advised to check all the details, including marks mentioned in the result carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the authorities concerned. Sometimes, it happens that marks are not properly printed or personal details of students are entered incorrectly. As students will be using the marksheets of BBOSE Class 10 and BBOSE Class 12 to get into the next grade or college., they should be careful about the particulars.

The marksheets will be issued after sometimes and till that time, students will have to use the printout of the result. The BBOSE is the Open and Distance Learning Institution and it offers students an opportunity to pursue Class 10 or Class 12 without having to attend regular classes.