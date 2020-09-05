Bihar BSSC 1st Inter Level Exam to Be Held on October 14, Details at bssc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notification regarding 1st inter-level main examination 2014 date. The notification was released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission on its the official website bssc.bih.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “the candidates who have successfully passed the preliminary exam 2014 are informed that the main exam is likely to hold on October 14.” Students can check the official notice here: bssc.bih.nic.in/Advertisement/1516_2020.pdf.

BSSC Inter Level Mains Exam Pattern 2020:

● Mains Exam will consist of Two paper- Paper-I and Paper-2.

● The questions will be of Objective type and Multiple Choice Type.

● Time Duration for Written Exam is 2 Hour 15 Minutes.

● Paper-1 will be of Hindi Subject & 2nd Paper will be General Knowledge.

● Paper-1 will have 100 Questions, each contains 4 marks. The total marks will be 400.

● Paper-2 will have 150 Questions. Total marks will be 600

● There will be Negative Marking of 1/4 Marks in Exam which means for every wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted from the total score.

● While Paper-1 will be Hindi, Paper 2 (General Knowledge) will include questions from General Studies, General Science, Mathematics and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates should note down that paper 1 is a qualifying paper. The evaluation for Paper 2 will only be done if a candidate has scored 30% or above in Paper 1.

Minimum qualifying marks in Mains Exam Paper 2 are given below :

● General: 40 % (240 Marks)

● OBC : 36.5 % (219 Marks)

● EBC : 34 % (204 Marks)

● SC/ ST : 32 % (192 Marks)

● Female : 32 % (192 Marks)

● Physically Handicapped (PWD): 32 % (192 Marks)

The BSSC 1st inter-level preliminary exam was conducted on December 8,9 and 10 in 2018. The result for the preliminary exam was declared on February 14, 2020. A total of 63,739 candidates were qualified for the main exam. The list of qualifying candidates was updated on the official website bssc.bih.nic.in. The exam is conducted for a total of 12, 140 vacancies.