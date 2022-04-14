Bihar BSSC CGL 2022 Applications to Begin Today for 2187 Posts, Graduates Can Apply

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notification for the combined graduate-level (CGL) exam 2022. The recruitment is being done to fill 2187 vacant posts. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in from today, April 14. The last date to submit applications is May 17.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The board has notified 1360 posts of secretariat assistant, 125 posts of planning assistant, 74 posts malaria inspector, 626 posts of auditor and 2 posts of data entry operator grade C.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: In order to be eligible to apply for BSSC CGL 2022, candidates must be more than 21 years of age. For candidates belonging to the unreserved category, the upper age limit is 37. For female candidates and those belonging to the BC and EBC categories, the upper age limit is 40 years. For SC and ST category candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years.

Educational qualification: Those who wish to apply must also hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSSC CGL 2022 link

Step 3: Fill in the application form. Enter the necessary details and upload the required documents

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application form fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and save it

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 540 for all male candidates belonging to the general, backward class and economically weaker section categories. Candidates from other states will also be required to pay Rs 540 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories and female candidates will be required Rs 135 as application fee.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The BSSC CGL examination will be held in two stages: prelims and mains. The prelims exam will consist of questions on general awareness, mathematics, logical reasoning and general science. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the prelims to qualify for the mains exam. The cut-off percentage for BC category candidates will be 36.50 and 34 per cent for OBC category candidates. For all female candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories, the cut-off is 32 per cent.

