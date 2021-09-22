Bihar BSSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 100 Posts, Here's How to Apply

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment of mines inspectors on its official website onlinebssc.com. The registration process has already begun on September 21 and will continue till October 20.

As many as 100 posts have been announced for this recruitment drive out of which 41 seats are available for the unreserved category, 30 seats for OBC, 15 for SC, 1 for ST, 3 for the female category, and 10 for EWS.

Bihar BSSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must possess a diploma degree in mines or graduate in geology from any of the AICTE approved colleges or universities.

Age limit: The minimum age should not be less than 21 years and the maximum age should not exceed 37 years as of August 8, 2019.

Bihar BSSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Click here to open the official portal of the BSSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the active registration link

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in the required details

Step 4: Save the login credentials and fill in the application form for the BSSC mines inspector recruitment

Step 5: Upload the required documents and make the payment of the application fee i.e, Rs 750

Step 6: After the form is submitted, download a copy of the same for future reference.

Bihar BSSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of the applicants will be carried out on the basis of a written exam. As per the official statement, if the number of applications exceeds 40,000, then a preliminary test of 300 marks will be conducted. The preliminary exam will comprise three papers of 100 marks each. The exams will be conducted in three shifts of three hours each.

Those qualifying for the preliminary exam will be called for the mains exam. The detailed syllabus for the BSSC mines inspector recruitment exam will be released shortly on the official website.

