Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020: CSBC Announces 8,415 Vacancies, Applications to Begin Tomorrow

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar has announced recruitment for 8,415 constables in various departments through a notification on November 11 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to fill the application form from November 13 onwards. The last date to fill the Bihar constable recruitment application form is December 14, 2020. Candidates are requested to check out the eligibility criteria before proceeding.

Bihar Constable recruitment 2020 eligibility criteria:

1. Educational Qualification- Candidates must be 12th passed or equivalent from any of the State recognised institutes or schools

2. Age limit- The minimum age limit is 18 while the maximum age limit differs according to the category of candidates

General category candidates- The maximum age limit is 25

OBC male- 27 years

OBC female- 28 years

SC/ST - 30 years

Here’s how to fill Bihar constable recruitment 2020 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Once the Bihar constable 2020 application link is activated, click on the link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Upload the required documents, recent passport size photo and signature in the specified dimensions

Step 5: Make the payment of the application fee and submit

Step 6: Download a copy of the Bihar constable recruitment 2020 application form and keep it safe

After the Bihar constable application process, CSBC will release the admit card for the written exam. The selection process of Bihar constable will be based on the written exam, physical measurement and the physical efficiency test. The written exam will have 100 MCQ type questions each of one marks. The total marks will be 100. Candidates qualifying the written exam will be called for further physical test. The CSBC will prepare the final merit list based on the score of the written exam and PET/PST.

For more details, candidates can read the official notification here