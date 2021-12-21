Bihar Constable Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 365 Posts for 12th Pass, Salary up to Rs 53,000

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has notified the recruitment process for filling 365 vacancies of alcohol prohibition constable posts in Bihar. The application process commenced on December 19. Interested candidates can apply online at CSBC’s official website, at csbc.bih.nic.in, on or before the last date of submission, January 18, 2022.

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Out of the total 365 notified vacancies, 126 are unreserved, 20 are for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 88 are for scheduled caste and 6 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled tribe. Further, 21 seats are reserved for backward classes, 82 are for extremely backward classes (EBC) and 13 are for female candidates of backward classes.

Also read| ICAR Technician Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 641 Posts, Class 10 Pass Can Apply

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the recruitment drive must be Indian citizens. Applications can be made by male, female and third gender categories.

Educational qualification: They must have passed class 12 or equivalent degree from a Bihar government-recognized board/ university on January 1, 2022.

Age limit: Candidates falling in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for the recruitment. Male OBC (NCL) candidates have been given a 2-year relaxation in the upper limit whereas female OBC candidates of up to 28 years of age can apply. The upper limit of age for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and the third gender category is 30 years. Further, there’s 5 years and 10 years of age relaxation in the upper limit for employees of Bihar government and candidates of PwD category respectively.

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of CSBC

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the constable recruitment link

Step 3. Fill the application form

Step 4. Pay the application fees

Step 5. Take a print out of the application form for further use

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 675 and those belonging to SC, ST, and female candidates will have to pay Rs 180.

Read| 9% Jump in Hiring Activities in a Year, Maximum in Metro Cities: Survey

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a two-tier selection process that will include a written qualifying exam followed by a physical measurement test. The written test will only be conducted as a qualifying criterion for the physical test of candidates and no merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in the physical test. Candidates who score less than 30 per cent marks will not be eligible to appear for the physical test.

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging between Rs 21,700 to Rs 53,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.