Bihar Counselling 2020: BCECE Schedule Released, Registration From January 8

Bihar Counselling 2020 | The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) online counselling schedule is out. The BCECEB has released the time table on its official portal- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The shortlisted candidates, who were enlisted in BCECE 2020 result, can participate in the counselling rounds.

Candidates should note that the BCECE 2020 counselling will take place in two rounds. Under this, the registration process for the first phase starts from January 8 and will be continued till January 14. The BCECE provisional second round seat allotment results will be declared on January 29. The document verification and admission process for the second round of counselling will be held between January 30 to February 1.

At the same time, the process of online registration for the second phase will start from January 29. In such a situation, if the candidates want to participate in this counselling, they will be required to register at the official website.

BCECEB Counselling Important Dates

Date for online registration and filling of choice for seat allocation: 8 January 2021

Last date of online registration, choice filling for seat allotment and locking: 14 January 2021

First round provisional seat allotment result release date: 21 January 2021

List of downloading allotment order for the first round: 21 January 2021

Documents verification for the first round: 22 January 2021 to 26 January 2021

Seat allotment result release date for second round: January 29, 2021

Allotment letter for the second round: January 29, 2021

Documents verification for second round: 30 January to 1 February 2021

To register online for the BCECE 2020 counselling, candidates must have a mark sheet of class 10, certificates of classes 10 and 12, income certificate (if applicable), photocopy of Aadhaar card along with BCECE application form and provisional allocation letter.

Apart from this, candidates can read the detailed notification here.

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_BC20_13.pdf