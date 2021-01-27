Bihar D.El.Ed Final Merit List 2020 to be Released Today at dietpatna.com, Admissions to Start from February 15

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Patna will release the final merit list for Diploma in Elementary Education programme today on its official website http://dietpatna.com/. Candidates who have applied for Bihar D.El.Ed Admission 2020 can search for their rank and the allotted seat in the final merit list. The final merit list 2020 will be prepared after considering the objections and queries raised by the applicants. DIET has already released the Bihar D.El.Ed provisional merit list on January 13. The institute has invited the objections from the candidates from January 13 to 20, 2021.

Steps to check Bihar D.El.Ed final merit list 2020:

Step 1: Open official website of DIET at http://dietpatna.com/Step 2:Click on the direct link for Bihar D.El.Ed final merit list 2020.Step 3:The final merit list for Bihar D.El.Ed admission 2020 will openStep 4:Search for your name and roll number within the final merit list

Candidates selected in the Bihar D.El.Ed final merit list will be notified about further admission process through their registered contact number/mail id/ till January 29, 2021. The institute will carry out the admission process for 200 available seats from February 15 to 16, 2021. Once the admission process is over, the new session will commence from January 19.

Eligibility criteria for Bihar D.El.Ed admission 2020: Aspirants should have passed class 12 or intermediate with a minimum of 50% marks. However, reserved category candidates are given a relaxation of 5%, which means they need to have a minimum of 45% in their intermediate exam.

For more details candidates can read the official notification here.