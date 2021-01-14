Bihar D.El.Ed. Provisional Merit List 2020 Announced at dietpatna.com, Direct Link

The Bihar D.El.Ed. provisional merit list 2020 was announced by the District Institute of Education and Training, Bikram, Patna. The provisional merit list was announced for the academic year 2020-22. The board officials will release the Bihar D.El.Ed. Final Merit List on January 27. The board has released the merit list separately for - Arts and Commerce, Science and Urdu. All candidates can check their score on the merit list by visiting the official website http://dietpatna.com/.

All candidates must write their application number on a piece of paper as they will be asked to enter the details to check their status on the merit list.

Bihar D.El.Ed. provisional merit list 2020 Arts and Commerce

http://dietpatna.com/2021/3.DIET%20Patna%20Provisional%20Arts%20&%20Commerce.pdf

Bihar D.El.Ed. provisional merit list 2020 Sciencehttp://dietpatna.com/2021/2.DIET%20Patna%20Provisional%20Science.pdf

Bihar D.El.Ed. provisional merit list 2020 Urduhttp://dietpatna.com/2021/DIET%20Patna%20Provisional%20Urdu.pdf

Bihar D.El.Ed. provisional merit list 2020: Know the steps to check

Step 1: On the search bar, enter the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, look for notice board section

Step 3: Under notice board, you will see merit lists released for Arts and Commerce, Science and Urdu stream

Step 4: Select your stream

Step 5: A new page will appear

Step 6: Now, cntrl + F and type your application number

Step 7: Your status on merit list will show up

Candidates must save the document on their devices and keep a hard copy for future reference. Now, if in case a candidate finds an error on the merit list and wants to raise any doubt then feel free to do by January 20.For raising objections, candidates will have to log on to the official website and click on the objection link. Now, follow the steps and upload supporting documents with your objection and click on submit.

