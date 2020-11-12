Bihar DCECE Polytechnic Admit Card 2020 to be Released Today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Here's How to Download

The Bihar DCECE Polytechnic admit card 2020 is expected to be released today on the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE). Those who have registered for Bihar DCECE Polytechnic exam 2020 will be able to download Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2020 by visiting the official website of the BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar DCECE Polytechnic exam 2020 will be conducted on November 26 and 27. The exam will be held in two shifts - from 11 am to 1.15 pm and from 2 to 4.15 pm. It was earlier slated to take place on October 31 and November 1.

Bihar DCECE Polytechnic admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Open search bar and enter the url, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for DCECE Polytechnic admit card on the home page

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to log in

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take printout for the exam day.

Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2020 will have details like name and roll number of the candidate, father’s name, name of the exam and address of the exam centre. Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to take Bihar DCECE Polytechnic exam without the admit card.

The hall ticket is an important document, so students should check all the details printed on it carefully. In case of any error in information, they should immediately contact the authorities concerned. If details do not match, students can be denied admission after counselling. Besides, their candidature may be cancelled and as a result of which they may not be allowed to take the exam.

The exam will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Those who are appearing for the exam will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing at exam centres.

Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) is held for admission to diploma courses in colleges of Bihar. Students can pursue diplomas in medical engineering, and agricultural streams.