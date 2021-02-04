Bihar DElEd Result Announced at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link Here

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Thursday announced the Bihar DElEd results. The board has released results for first-year students under 2019-21 academic session and second-year students for 2018-20 academic session. All the students will be able to access the mark sheet at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates must keep their login details handy at the time of result checking as they will be asked to type in some of the key details.

The board officials conducted the Bihar DElEd first year examination from December 2 to December 8. This year, close to 30,000 students had appeared for the examinations and 22,526 managed to clear it with flying colours.

Meanwhile, the second year examination was conducted from December 10 to December 14. Out of 25,000 students, 19,742 made it to the next stage.

Bihar DElEd result: Know the steps to check exam result

Step 1: Visit at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Homepage of Bihar School Education Board will appear on your screen

Step 3: Click on Result

Step 4: Select the year of examination

Step 5: It will take you to a new page

Step 6: Enter Roll code and Roll number

Step 7: Cross-check the details and click on the search button

Step 8: Bihar DElEd result will show up on the device. Download it for future reference