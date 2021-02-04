Bihar DElEd Result Announced at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link Here
All the students will be able to access the mark sheet of Bihar DElEd result at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
- Last Updated: February 04, 2021, 16:06 IST
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Thursday announced the Bihar DElEd results. The board has released results for first-year students under 2019-21 academic session and second-year students for 2018-20 academic session. All the students will be able to access the mark sheet at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates must keep their login details handy at the time of result checking as they will be asked to type in some of the key details.
The board officials conducted the Bihar DElEd first year examination from December 2 to December 8. This year, close to 30,000 students had appeared for the examinations and 22,526 managed to clear it with flying colours.
Meanwhile, the second year examination was conducted from December 10 to December 14. Out of 25,000 students, 19,742 made it to the next stage.
Bihar DElEd result 1st Year for Session 2019-21 Direct Link
Bihar DElEd result 2nd Year for Session 2018-20 Direct Link
Bihar DElEd result: Know the steps to check exam result
Step 1: Visit at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Homepage of Bihar School Education Board will appear on your screen
Step 3: Click on Result
Step 4: Select the year of examination
Step 5: It will take you to a new page
Step 6: Enter Roll code and Roll number
Step 7: Cross-check the details and click on the search button
Step 8: Bihar DElEd result will show up on the device. Download it for future reference