Bihar Govt Asks Teachers, Staff to Report to Schools

The Bihar government has asked the state government school teachers and other staff members to report to the schools and has issued orders to the district authorities, as per news agency Livehindustan. The order further asked the authorities to take action if any teacher fails to turn up.

The decision to call the teachers and staff to school has been taken after several schools complaint about non-availability of teachers. The teachers are required for administrative work of the schools as well as to make accounts for the grants being sent by the Centre, officials told Livehindustan. The order also asked principals to submit report to district administration on the attendance of teachers.

Schools have been closed since March-April due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools haven’t reopened physically for students and online learning remains to be mode of education in most schools.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has already released the class 10, 12 the board exam results. Over 13.5 lakh students appeared for the 12th exam, which were evaluated on the basis of a formula devised by the board. To pass the exam, students needed to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall score. While, over 17 lakh students had registered to appear for BSEB Matric class 10 exams. The pass criteria of 33 per cent remained the same for 10th students as well.

