Bihar Govt Crackdown on Coaching Centres: Registration Must, Hiring as Per New Norms

The Nitish Kumar-led government has taken the decision to remove all unauthorised coaching centres operating throughout Bihar. In order to operate, the centres would now have to be registered with the state government and the faculties will be hired in accordance with the new norms.

According to Live Hindustan, the Education Department has issued the Bihar Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Rules 2022. A staff of qualified teachers and the appropriate infrastructure must be maintained for all courses, as per the rules. The coaching institutes will also be required to tell the government of the course fees at the time of registration.

Running coaching without registration or renewal (after three years of registration) will be considered an offence. Breach of the Act’s specifications or any other provision will be dealt with strict measures. If any term of the rules is violated, Rs 25,000 will be charged for the first offence and 1 lakh for the second. A centre’s registration can also be cancelled after giving a reason and an opportunity to be heard.

Manoj Kumar, the Director of Secondary Education, has issued a public notice to all stakeholders on the drafting of the new guideline published under the signature of the Additional Chief Secretary and has requested feedback by May 31.

Earlier this year, teachers from coaching centres came out in favour of students’ violent protests against the Railways’ selection method for its recruitment exams. The prominent name that surfaced during the protests was Khan sir, a popular YouTube teacher. Khan sir has 14.5 million subscribers and he is the director of the GS Research Coaching Center in Patna. He was accused of inciting students to protest. An FIR has been filed against him and five other teachers including SK Jha, Navin, Amarnath, Gagan Pratap, and Gopal Verma.

Students who indulged in the violence damaged railway property in several parts of the state.

