Bihar Govt Offers Rs 1 Lakh Scholarship to Girls Who Clear UPSC, BPSC Prelims

The Bihar government will provide scholarships worth one lakh rupees to the women candidates of the general category who pass the preliminary examination of civil service exams — Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Bihar Public Service Commissions (BPSC). Earlier, only candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) were given the scholarships but now it has been extended to those belonging to the general category.

The online applications for the scheme are currently open and will continue till December 3. The State Government’s Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC) will provide funds to the candidates for the preparation of the main examination and interview.

WCDC Managing Director Harjot Kaur Bamhara told reporters, “The government has started this scheme to encourage the performance of women of Bihar in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations. Women who have been successful in the preliminary examination of UPSC or BPSC held in 2021 can apply for it."

The director added that the scholarships, however, would be provided to only those women candidates who have not received financial assistance or grant under any of the public service promotion schemes in the past. Bamhara said, “This amount (Rs one lakh) will be a lump sum so that the candidates do not face any problem while preparing for the main examination. The government will directly transfer the amount to the bank account of the candidate."

UPSC has already declared the result for the civil services preliminary exam 2021 in October end. The exam was held on October 10. Those who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains. Only after candidates clear will they be called to appear for the personality interview. The final result will be prepared on the basis of all three exams.

