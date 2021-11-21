Bihar Govt to Offer Rs 25000 to Girls on Graduating

Bihar government will offer Rs 25,000 to girl students who have graduated after 2018 as part of the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana. The amount will be transferred to the bank account of these girl students. The state education department has approved a proposal of Rs 134 crore for this purpose. For the students applying for the amount, the certificate will be transferred to the bank account through DBT after verification by the educational institutions.

The amount will be given to the girl students who have graduated after 2018 from recognized colleges. About two and a half lakh girl students who have graduated from various universities across the state have already applied for the scheme.

Meanwhile, for the girl students who have graduated after April 1, 2021, the amount of the scheme is to be doubled, that is, to 50 thousand.

As per reports, 550 crore was to be transferred in the accounts of 2.20 lakh girl students who graduated from various colleges of the state. Out of the total number of students who have applied, as many as 1.90 lakh girl students are yet to receive the amount. Last month, about Rs 35 crore was given to as many as 14,000 students. Earlier, the amount was provided to more than 11,000 girl students in the state.

The scheme is provided to both married and unmarried girl students. Due to the negligence of Bihar’s Veer Kunwar Singh University, Jai Prakash Narayan University, and Magath University, the verification of girl students of the three universities was not done. The Director of higher education had said that they will have to do hand-to-hand verification, otherwise action will be taken against the universities.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced it will conduct the class 10 and 12 board exams in February next year. The exams will begin from February 1 for inter students and continue till February 14. For class 10 students, the exams will be held from February 17 to 24.

