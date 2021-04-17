Bihar Home Guard Constable Written Exam Result 2020 Declared, Here’s How to Check

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has declared the Home Guard Constable written exam result 2020 on its official website http://csbc.bih.nic.in/A-BHG.htm. The Bihar Home Guard Constable written exam 2020 was conducted on January 24 at various centres across the state. A total of 1,87,784 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1,52,159 candidates have scored the minimum qualifying marks.

However, only 1251 in the General category and 650 candidates in the Home Guard category has been shortlisted for the next stage of selection. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test. The Bihar Home Guard Constable PET is scheduled to be conducted in May 2021.

Those who have appeared for the written examination can check their result by following these simple steps:

Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type the web address of CSBC official website i.e, csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar Home Guards tabNext, click on the link for Bihar Home Guard Constable Result 2020The result will be opened in a new PDF fileSearch for your roll number within the qualified candidates’ listAlso, download the pdf and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

The board will release the CSBC Home Guard PET admit card 2020 and other details shortly on its official website. Examinees are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

According to the official notification, shortlisted candidates must carry the original as well as a copy of the documents on the day of PET.

Print out of duly-filled application form as well as admit card

Valid photo-id proof

Matric and Intermediate certificate

Birth certificate

Caste/category certificate

The Bihar Home Guard Constable recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 551 posts.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here