Bihar Inter Class 11 Admissions Deadline Extended

The application deadline for admission to the Bihar intermediate Class 11 has been extended up till July 18. The application can be done through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS), which is a centralised registration portal for admission to Class 11 degree programmes in the state.

As per the official website, students can take admission in the Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture in different schools and colleges affiliated to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

Bihar Inter Class 11 admissions 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to official website of the Bihar board

Step 2. Click on the link ‘Common Application Form For Admission In Intermediate Colleges and Schools’

Step 3. At the bottom of the page, you will ‘Click here to fill the application form’

Step 4. Enter required credentials for registration

Step 5. Login and fill the application form. Submit.

Students who have passed the class 10 matriculation or equivalent Examination from the BSEB, Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other national / state boards are eligible to apply online for admission.

“Students can apply in on‐line Common Application Form (CAF) available on www.ofssbihar.in and can be accessed from any place where Internet facility is available. The application fee for the online admission is Rs. 350/‐ only and the mode of payment has been described in Common application form (CAF)," the official website read.

After the online application on OFSS is done, the board will prepare a merit list on the basis of which admissions will be provided to students.

