Bihar ITICAT 2020 Admit Card Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Exam to be Held on December 4

Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020 admit card is out on the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Those who successfully submitted the Bihar ITICAT 2020 application form within the stipulated date and time can download their ITICAT 2020 admit card using registration number and date of birth. BCECEB will conduct the ITICAT 2020 examination on December 4, 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on November 8.

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link which reads, "Download Admit Card of ITICAT-2020" and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link to download the ITICAT 2020 hall ticket

Step 4: Enter the ITICAT 2020 registration number, date of birth and other required details

Step 5: Bihar ITICAT hall ticket 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout

Candidates can also download the Bihar ITICAT 2020 hall ticket directly by visiting the given link BCECEB (ITICAT) (bihar.gov.in)

Once the Bihar ITICAT 2020 admit card is downloaded, candidates must ensure that the details are correctly mentioned. The ITICAT 2020 hall ticket will have details like candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, exam time and duration, and other important instructions to be followed on the exam day.

Candidates must keep the Bihar ITICAT 2020 admit card safely as it is mandatory to carry it to the exam centre along with a valid photo id proof or else they won’t be permitted to appear in the Bihar ITICAT 2020 exam.

BCECEB has announced the application form for Bihar ITICAT 2020 earlier in March 2020, to offer admission to various courses available at all the ITIs across the state.