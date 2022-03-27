Bihar Native Clears IIT JAM from Jail Securing AIR 54

An undertrial prisoner from Bihar who is accused of murder cleared the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Suraj Kumar, 23, secured an all-India rank of 54 in the entrance test for postgraduate science programmes at different IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other government-funded science colleges in the country.

Suraj Kumar, who is a native of Mosma village of Warsaliganj police station, is lodged in the Nawada jail since April 17 in a case related to a land dispute that led to the death of a man named Sanjay Yadav. A case was registered against 11 people, including Suraj and his father Arjun Yadav, based on the complaint of the deceased’s father, Baaso Yadav.

Suraj and three other accused were arrested and have been in jail since then. But Suraj did not lose hope and prepared for the IIT JAM. He took help from other inmates and officials in learning maths and other subjects. He received support from the jail administration that ensured the availability of required study material for the entrance exam, reported a leading news daily. Suraj appeared for IIT JAM on February 13.

While the entrance exam results were published on March 17, Suraj did not get to know about it until a week later. The hard work put in by Suraj amidst his difficult condition and mental pressure of being inside jail paid off and he managed to secure AIR 54 by scoring 50.33 marks out of 100 in the IIT JAM.

Suraj had been preparing for the entrance exam in Kota Rajasthan and had appeared for the exam in 2021 securing an AIR of 34. But before he could take admission as he was arrested in the murder case.

