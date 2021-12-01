Bihar NEET Counselling 2021 Soon: How to Get Admission to Top Medical Colleges in the State

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is likely to commence the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling soon. The NEET UG counselling will be conducted to offer admission to 85 per cent of state quota seats in government and private medical colleges.

Also read| UP NEET Counselling 2021 to Begin Soon, All You Need to Know

Bihar NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Needed

Candidates would need original as well a copy of the below-mentioned documents:

— Original NEET admit card 2021

— Passing certificate/mark sheet of class 10 or equivalent exam

— Class 12 or equivalent exam certificate/mark sheet

— Address proof

— Caste/category certificate (if applicable)

— Copies of passport size photograph similar to the one used in the NEET admit card and NEET application form 2021.

— Printout of Bihar MBBS application form 2021

— Aadhar card

— NEET scorecard 2021

Bihar NEET 2021 counselling process

Stage 1: Registration

Once the BCECEB will start the NEET counselling, candidates who would make it to the merit list will be required to register themselves on the website. Once the registration is done, an autogenerated registration id and other login details will be sent to the candidates’ mobile number and email id. Candidates will need these for choice filling and locking during the admission process.

Read| NEET 2022: Free Govt Coaching Facilities For Medical Aspirants

Stage 2: Choice filling and locking

Once the NEET-UG counselling registration is done, the applicants will have to log in to the portal and mark their choices as per their marks and seat availability.

Stage 3: Seat allotment result

The board will release the seat allotment list on the basis of the rank scored by candidates and their preferences. Candidates will be required to check their allotment status and proceed to further the acceptance process.

Stage 4: Payment of seat acceptance fee

The next stage is the payment of the seat acceptance fee. Those who want to go with the allotted seat will have to pay the seat acceptance fee after which they will be allowed to download a provisional admission letter.

Stage 5: Reporting to allotted college

The final stage is reporting to the allotted college with all the required documents. The admission will be considered as confirmed only after the successful payment of the entire admission fee and documents verification.

Read| UPTET to NEET: Major Cheating Scandals & How They Were Carried Out

Top Medical Colleges In Bihar

Here are some of the top colleges in Bihar that medical aspirants can apply for:

— Patna Medical College, Patna

— Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

— Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai

— Bihar Veterinary College, Patna

— Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur

— Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, Patna

-Government Medical College, Bettiah

— Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pavapuri

— Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya

— Patna Dental College and Hospital, Patna

Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Bihar board at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to stay updated on NEET counselling 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.