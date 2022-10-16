Bihar NEET UG Counselling Begins

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has began the registration process for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 14, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for counselling round can do it through the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Here’s how to apply (Agencies/file) for the Bihar NEET UG Counseling 2022, registration for which is open right now.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register?

Step 1. Visit the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Step 5. Click on submit and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Before applying, candidates are advised by the BCECEB to have a working email address and mobile number on hand. Candidates must submit scanned copies of their passport-size photos and signatures, each of which should be no more than 100 KB. Candidates must have an Aadhar card and a means of payment to register for counselling and pay the processing cost.

Those who wants to pay will have to pay Rs. 1200/- for UNRESERVED/BC/EBC candidates and Rs. 600/- only for SC/ST/DQ candidates as non refundable registration / counselling fee through online mode only e.g. by Credit card/Debit Card/ Net Banking / UPI. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BCECEB.

As per the scheduled, the registrations for the NEET UG have begun by the BCECE from October 14, 2022. Candidates who wish to register can apply through the website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECEB is conducting the state’s NEET UG counselling process to provide admission to medical aspirants in MBBS, BDS courses offered by various Government colleges, Private Medical colleges, Dental colleges of Bihar state and Government Bihar Veterinary College in BVSc and AH courses.

