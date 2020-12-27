Bihar Police ASI Stenographer Admit Card Released at bpssc.bih.nic.in; Download Here

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the post of stenographer assistant sub-inspector. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month of January for as many as 174 vacancies. All those candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the BPSSC ASI Steno admit card from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. The exam is scheduled on January 10 2021.

One can download the BPSSC ASI Steno exam admit card by entering their mobile number or registration ID and date of birth. The Bihar Police recruitment written exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question will carry one mark. Candidates will have to answer all the questions in 90 minutes. As per the paper pattern, the questions will be asked from General Studies and contemporary issues.

Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on a link that reads 'download ASI steno admit card’

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and login to the ‘candidate’s portal’

Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 5: The Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card 2021 will now be seen on your screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a hard copy

Candidates need to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks to qualify for the next round of the Bihar Police recruitment. A merit list will be prepared as per the reservation criteria set by the authorities. Qualified candidates will be invited based on the marks scored in the written examination.

The exam, to be held in an offline mode, will be conducted following all the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Government of India to contain the spread of infection.